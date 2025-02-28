WINSTON-SALEM —The St. Andrews Knights softball team split a road doubleheader with Salem College on Thursday afternoon. The Knights lost the first game 6-2 but rebounded to take the second contest 5-3. Both games were seven inning contests.

St. Andrews got the first run of game one in their half of the first inning on an RBI double from Meghan Fritz, scoring Valentina Jara. Fritz also had the other RBI for the Knights in the top of the third as she reached base safely on a fielder’s choice and scored Amber Bird in the process.

The Spirits got their runs in the bottom of the first (one run), bottom of the second (three runs) and bottom of the sixth (two runs). Reese Upton and Carmen Duffey had two RBIs apiece.

Riley Dennis was the winning pitcher for Salem as the starter, giving them seven innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts. Jara took the loss as the Knights’ starter.

The second game was scoreless until the top of the third, when St. Andrews scored four runs on four hits and sent eight batters to the plate. Fritz added a solo home run in the top of the sixth. Salem got two runs in the bottom of the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh.

Fritz pitched all seven innings for St. Andrews and got the win, striking out five batters in the process. Isabella Morales took the loss for Salem.

The Knights will return home for a doubleheader against Milligan on Saturday afternoon. The first game is scheduled to start at noon.

Beach volleyball loses to Webber International

The Knights played the first of three games in Cleveland, Georgia on Thursday against Webber International, losing 5-0. No further stats or information are available on the game as of this writing. St. Andrews will face Warner University and the New College of Florida on Friday.