LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Hunt Seat Team earned the title of High Point Team in their competition this past weekend. The team’s showing was highlighted by Savannah Hutto, who was named the High Point Rider after dominating in both Open Equitation over Fences and Open Equitation on the Flat, securing first place in both events.

The full highlights for the team are broken down by event below:

Open Equitation over Fences

Hutto won the event and got first while Grace Gerberry got fourth.

Open Equitation on the Flat

Hutto and Gerberry finished in first and third respectively.

Intermediate Equitation over Fences

Anastasia Church came in first place.

Intermediate Equitation on the Flat

Church added another win with a first-place finish.

Limit Equitation over Fences

Katelyn Rufert got second while McKenna Downing finished in third.

Limit Equitation on the Flat

Tylar Zingerella came in second while Abbi Minnock added a fourth-place finish.

Novice Equitation

Olivia Boyette and Starr Benton came in first while Zoey Cavallaro finished in third.

Pre-Novice Equitation

Reagan Owens came in second place.

Introductory Equitation

Savannah Pressley won the event and finished in first.

Head Coach Kelsi Peterson was thrilled with the team’s performance. Peterson saw a lot of quality training pay off and is excited to see what this could mean for the team going forward.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of riders, their hard work, dedication, and teamwork were on full display this weekend,” Peterson said. “Savannah Hutto’s leadership and consistency were remarkable, and every rider contributed to this incredible achievement. We’re excited to carry this momentum into Regionals.”

Individual riders who have qualified will compete in the Regional Show on Saturday, March 29 at St. Andrews. If they qualify there, they will move on to Zones as individuals.