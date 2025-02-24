LAURINBURG — The NC Forest Service has tentatively scheduled a controlled burn on a portion of the St. Andrews University campus for Tuesday.

According to Jeff Robertson, the SAU’s vice president for Institutional Advancement, the burn will occur at around 11 a.m.

“We have been working with the NC Forest Service on this plan for the past year and the weather conditions are now right for it,” Robertson said.

The total area set to burn is approximately 3 acres.

Officials say the purpose of the burn is for the restoration of a wetland located on campus.

“St. Andrews University is committed to restoring native environments on campus,” a statement of behalf of the school read. “As part of this effort, a small, prescribed burn is planned to help restore part of a rare wetland habitat on campus called a Carolina Bay.

“Prescribed (controlled) burning is a natural process in our native ecosystems and will be conducted by experts who have taken all possible safety precautions. The burn itself will likely take less than an hour to complete and will be contained by fire lines created for this purpose. By restoring this area, St. Andrews University hopes to make the campus a living laboratory for students to learn about the unique biology of our part of North Carolina.”