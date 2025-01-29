SANFORD —The Lady Scots basketball team defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers on the road Tuesday night by 30 points in an 81-51 victory from Southern Lee High School. Scotland improves to 9-5 (5-3 against conference opponents) on the season with the victory while the Cavaliers fall to 4-11 (1-6 in games against SAC schools) with the setback. The Scots have swept the regular season series with Southern Lee as they also defeated the Cavaliers 66-42 in Laurinburg back on Dec. 10.

Morgan Thompson had 26 points for Scotland while Alicia McClain added 20 in the victory. Madison Dixon also contributed 12 points.

The Scots will be looking for some revenge when they return home on Friday night for a matchup with the Union Pines Vikings, who beat them 53-31 back on Dec. 13. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boys basketball crushed by Southern Lee

The Scots were defeated by the Cavaliers in a 73-37 final from Southern Lee High School on Tuesday night. Scotland falls to 3-12 (1-7 in conference games) on the season with their third consecutive loss while Southern Lee picks up their third straight win to improve to 16-1 (6-1 against SAC teams) with the victory. The Cavaliers have swept the regular season series with the Scots as they also beat Scotland 90-36 in Laurinburg back on Dec. 10.

Dajuan Gibson had 11 points to lead Scotland. Nobody else had double digit points for the Scots.

Scotland will be back in action when they return home on Friday night for a matchup with Union Pines, who the Scots lost to in a 72-56 final back on Dec. 13. Tipoff from Scotland High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.