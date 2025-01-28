RAEFORD —The Lady Scots basketball team defeated the Hoke County Bucks on the road Saturday afternoon in a 62-34 final from Hoke County High School. Scotland improves to 8-5 (4-3 against conference opponents) on the season with the victory while Hoke County falls to 3-15 (0-7 in conference games) with their fifth straight loss. With the victory, the Scots have swept the regular season series with the Bucks as they also beat them by 20 (51-31) on their home floor back in early December.

Outside of the first quarter which was even in scoring at eight points per team, the Scots won every other period in the game. They outscored Hoke County 17-11 in the second quarter, 18-3 in the third frame and 19-12 over the final eight minutes.

Morgan Thompson led the team in scoring with 23 points. Alicia McClain and Lanika Walters added 13 and 11 respectively to give the Scots three double digit scorers.

Scotland will be back in action on Tuesday night with a road matchup against Southern Lee, a team they previously beat in Laurinburg 66-42 back on Dec. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boys basketball loses to Hoke County

The Scots were defeated by the Bucks in a 76-61 final on Saturday afternoon at Hoke County High School. Scotland falls to 3-11 (1-6 against SAC teams) on the season with the loss while Hoke County snaps a three-game losing streak and improves to 7-10 (2-5 against conference opponents) with the victory.

Dajuan Gibson led Scotland in scoring with 17 points on a 7-15 shooting effort from the floor and also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jerrison Dixon and Tomek McFadden added 13 and 11 points respectively. Jesse Clifton grabbed a team high seven rebounds.

Scotland will be back in action on Tuesday night with a road matchup against Southern Lee, a team they lost to in Laurinburg 90-36 back on Dec. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.