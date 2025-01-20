Ma’Nas Drummond looks to move the ball on offense while being defended by Elijah White (0).

LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team picked up an 89-84 victory over visiting Bluefield on Saturday afternoon at Harris Court. St. Andrews improves to 3-11 (2-9 against conference opponents) on the season with their second win in their last three games while the Rams fall to 4-10 (4-6 against AAC teams) with the setback.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair as there were seven ties and nine lead changes during the game. The Knights led by as many as 11 and outscored the Rams in both halves, 46-42 over the first 20 minutes and 43-42 over the final 20.

Mateu Escamilla led St. Andrews in scoring with 23 points, in rebounds with 11, dished out three assists, had one steal and one block in the win. Ma’Nas Drummond paced the team in assists with five, added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. The Knights had four players with at least 11 points: Drummond, Jaylin McDuffie (16), Christopher Coleman (18) and Escamilla.

The Knights had a statistical advantage in a few key areas over Bluefield. Those include field goal percentage (53.4%-45.3%), three-point percentage (40%-16.7%), assists (15-13) and second chance points (12-10). Both teams committed 11 turnovers.

St. Andrews will look for consecutive victories for the first time this season when they travel to face another conference rival in Kentucky Christian on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SAU men’s wrestling competes at Southeastern Open

The Knights headed south to the Sunshine State of Florida on Saturday morning to compete in the Southeastern Open with 15 other schools. No team scores have been uploaded on TrackWrestling as of this writing.

St. Andrews picked up eight victories on Saturday. Three of the wins came via bye, one happened by decision, two were by fall and two occurred via technical fall.

Eddy Ndayikengurukiye (149) defeated David Kerr of St. Thomas University in 2:43 for one win by fall while Caleb Haynes (125) took down Tate Thomas of Truett-McConnell in 1:26 for the other. Dakota Johnson (184) beat Bryan Pagola of Brewton-Parker 17-0 in 5:00 for one of the wins via technical fall with Akazee Kum Akab a sei (174) coming out victorious against Malankov Daceus of Brewton-Parker 18-3 in 5:11 for the other. Ndayikengurukiye also beat Conner Wright of Brewton-Parker 4-1 by decision.

This was the final competition for the month of January for St. Andrews. They will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Newberry Open.

Scotland women’s wrestling loses to Emsley A. Laney and Cary

The Scots participated in the large 2025 N.C. Girls Dual Invite on Saturday and matched up with Emsley A. Laney and Cary High School. Scotland lost to both teams, falling to Emsley A. Laney 48-24 and to Cary 42-24.

The Scots won four matches against Emsley A. Laney. Three came by fall and one happened by forfeit.

The three fall wins came from Shayleigh Ward (132), Carmin Moore (145) and Latia Williams (152). Mariyah Martin (120) got credit for the win by forfeit.

Against Cary, the Scots were victorious in another four matches. Three wins happened by fall and one was a forfeit.

Martin, Ward and Williams picked up wins by fall for the Scots. Moore got credited with the win by forfeit.

The CoEd team will be in action on Thursday night at Montgomery Central. The competition is set to begin at 5 p.m.