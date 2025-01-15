FAIRMONT —The Scotland football program is set to have a different defensive coordinator for the third straight season in 2025 as it was announced on the Fairmont High School Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that they have hired Scott Loosemore as the new head coach of their football team. Loosemore held the defensive coordinator role with the Scots on two separate occasions, in 2018/2019 as well as this past season. Head Coach Richard Bailey had previously assumed defensive coordinator responsibilities while Loosemore was away from Scotland.

The Scots had some impressive defensive performances down the stretch of their 2024 season, most notably holding Union Pines to 14 points in their first-round state playoff matchup. Scotland as a team went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

Loosemore will now be in charge of rebuilding a Fairmont team that went winless during their 2024 season, going 0-10 overall and 0-5 against teams in their conference. Their last victory as a team came against West Bladen during the 2023 season on Oct. 19 by a score of 26-14.

Congratulations to Loosemore on this incredible accomplishment!