LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer program announced on their Instagram page that they will be hosting a prospect development camp in a little over three weeks’ time on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event will take place for five hours from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. that day.

The camp has limited available spots and is open for ages 16-19 with the cost set at $30. The event will occur at St. Andrews University (1700 Dogwood Mile St. in Laurinburg).

Further information and a link to register for the camp can be found here: St. Andrews International Soccer Academy – powered by Oasys Sports. Additional questions about the event can be directed via email to Assistant Coach Rashawn Hamilton at hamiltonrj@sa.edu.