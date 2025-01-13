LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights women’s beach volleyball team released their season schedule for 2025 on Friday afternoon. The full schedule for the team can be found on the St. Andrews Athletics website or their Instagram/Facebook pages.

The Knights will start their season in a little over three weeks’ time, on Thursday, Feb. 6 against Brenau University at 1 p.m. The matchup will take place in Cleveland, Georgia.

The first time St. Andrews will play in a true home game will be five days later on Tuesday, Feb. 11 as they are set to play against Southern Virginia twice. Those two games will begin a 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Those matchups will be the start of six straight home games for the team as they will also battle Salem College, Liberty University, Wake Tech and Spartanburg Methodist between then and Saturday, Feb. 15.

The regular season schedule will wrap up for the Knights two months later on Tuesday, April 15. They will battle the Sandhills Community College Flyers twice that day with start times of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. before the AVCA Tournament starts three days later on Friday, April 18 and lasts four days.

The Knights will be busy for the first month of their season as they will have 20 total games in February. St. Andrews has 10 games in March and 10 more in April (counting the AVCA Tournament as one game). They will have 15 true home games over the course of the season.

The team is coming off of a 16-16 season in 2024 with a 3-5 mark against conference opponents. The Knights won three straight games to end the season against Sandhills Community College twice and Gaston College. St. Andrews won those three contests by scores of 3-2, 3-2 and 4-1.