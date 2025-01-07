LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team released their 2025 season schedule on Tuesday morning. The team’s full schedule can be found on the St. Andrews Athletics website or on their Facebook/Instagram pages.

The Knights will start their season in just over two weeks with a matchup against conference rival Milligan University on Friday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m., the team’s lone game in January. The game will be held in Virginia at Averett University. The team’s first game of the season in Laurinburg will be on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against the Carolina University Bruins at 6 p.m.

In total, St. Andrews has 21 games before the Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament. Six of those games will be at Harris Court, three in February, two in March and the final one on April 1 against Regent University.

The tournament will be held at the Tribe Athletic Complex in Kingsport, Tennessee from Thursday, April 17 through Saturday, April 19. The top seven teams from the conference standings qualify for the single elimination competition.

The Knights went 22-10 (7-5 against conference opponents) last season and obtained the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament. They defeated Bluefield in four sets before falling in a sweep to conference champion Reinhardt in the second round.

The season will be the first for the program under Head Coach Noah Ray. Ray was announced as the team’s new leader at the end of November after most recently being the head coach of both the men’s and women’s volleyball programs at Marian University in Wisconsin.