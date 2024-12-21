BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. —The Lady Scots basketball team bounced back from two consecutive losses last weekend with a 60-46 road victory over the Marlboro County Bulldogs on Friday night. Scotland improves to 4-3 (2-1 against conference opponents) on the season with the victory while Marlboro County falls to 3-7 (no region games played for them yet) with the loss. It was the last game for the team before the New Year.

The Scots managed to win both the first half and the second half of Friday’s contest. Scotland led 32-23 through two quarters of play and also outscored the Bulldogs 28-23 over the final two periods en route to the double digit victory. Statistics from the game for either team have not been entered on MaxPreps as of this writing.

Scotland will have two weeks off before heading south of the border to meet the Cheraw Braves on Saturday, Jan. 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. that day.

Boys drop road contest at Marlboro County

The Scots were defeated by the Bulldogs 62-44 on Friday night in Bennettsville. Scotland falls to 1-4 (0-3 against conference opponents) on the season with their fourth consecutive loss while the Bulldogs improve to 7-1 (no region games yet played) with their seventh straight win.

The Scots were outscored in three of the four quarters of the game. Marlboro won the first quarter 22-11, the second frame 11-9 and the third period 20-11. Scotland did win the fourth quarter with 13 points of their own compared to nine for the Bulldogs.

Ralphier Monroe and Isiah Whitner led the way in scoring for Marlboro County with 13 points apiece. No Scotland statistics have been entered for the game on MaxPreps as of now.

This was Scotland’s last game prior to Christmas. Their next contest will be on Thursday afternoon against Woodland at 4 p.m. as part of the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament held at West Bladen.