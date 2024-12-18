BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. —The Scotland boys wrestling team headed south of the border to compete with Marlboro County and West Florence in a tri meet on Tuesday night from Marlboro County High School. The Scots were victorious in both matchups, taking down Marlboro County by a score of 49-28 and West Florence in a 42-39 final.

Scotland was victorious in nine different matches against Marlboro County. Six of those wins were by fall, two were from technical fall and one came by decision.

The six fall wins came from David Pruitte (285), Josh Smith (113), Blaze Marshall (138), Bryceson Murphy (144), Anakin House (165) and Travis Ham (175). All wins occurred at 0:00.

Zayrn McNeill (126) picked up a win by technical fall 18-3 over Tristan Brown while Donerio Graham (132) got the other technical fall win 20-5 against Brandon Bridges. Tyjurian White (157) defeated Azari Morgan for the win by decision 16-15.

Against West Florence, all of Scotland’s seven wins came by fall. Those victories came from Amari Singletary (215), Tripp Sikes (106), Smith, McNeill, Graham, Brayden Richardson (138) and House. All wins occurred at 0:00.

The CoEd team’s scheduled North Moore Quad competition on Friday night has been cancelled. The boys team will next compete on Saturday, Dec. 28 at West Stanly High School. The event will begin at 9 a.m. that day.

Girls wrestling loses to Marlboro County

The Scots were defeated by the Bulldogs on Tuesday night in a 42-17 final. Scotland picked up three wins in the matches: one by way of fall, one by way of forfeit and one from technical fall.

Shayla Thompson (145) got the win by fall against Jania Easterling in 0:00 while Shyanne White (190) defeated Mary Williams 16-1 for the win via technical fall. Shayleigh Ward (140) was credited with the win by forfeit.

The CoEd team’s scheduled North Moore Quad competition on Friday has been cancelled. They will next compete at the PJ Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Purnell Swett High School. The event will begin at 9 a.m. that day.