LAURINBURG —Scotland senior Dajuan Gibson has been named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster as a replacement for Brian Rowe of Robinson High School, who is committed to play at the University of South Carolina in 2025. Head Coach Richard Bailey, who will be coaching the North Carolina team in the game, confirmed the news in a phone call to The Laurinburg Exchange on Thursday afternoon.

Gibson was Scotland’s leading pass catcher during the 2024 season, hauling in 43 receptions for 863 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career highs for him. Gibson added three carries for 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground while also leading the Scots defense in interceptions with three.

Gibson joins Isaiah Locklear as the Scotland representatives on the North Carolina roster. The top 44 players from North Carolina and South Carolina will face each other next Saturday, Dec. 21 in the 88th iteration of the event. The game will take place at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

Congratulations to Dajuan and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!

All of Gibson’s statistics are on MaxPreps and accurate as of the team’s second playoff game against Terry Sanford. Scotland’s statistics are not entered from their third playoff game against Havelock.