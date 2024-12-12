The two teams will head to separate invitationals on Saturday morning as the men will head to Piedmont while the women will go to Pinecrest.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were victorious against the Cavaliers but fell short against the Vikings in their matchups.

LAURINBURG —The Scotland boys and girls wrestling teams hosted conference rivals Union Pines and Southern Lee on Wednesday night at Scotland High School. It was the first conference meet of the season for the CoEd team. Both teams ended up beating Southern Lee but losing to Union Pines.

For the women’s team, they picked up a dominant 48-6 victory over Southern Lee but ended up falling to Union Pines by a score of 39-24. The Scots won eight matches against the Cavaliers, all of which came by forfeit. Cayleigh Ribbons (107), Summer Bartholomew (114), Mariyah Martin (120), Caydence Deese (126), Shayleigh Ward (145), Carmin Moore (152), Latia Williams (165) and Shyanne White (235) got credit for the wins.

As for the matchup against the Vikings, Scotland won three matches by fall and one by forfeit. Ward beat Dea Arsi in 5:38, Williams defeated Leila Flechsenhaar in 1:17 and White picked up a victory over Shamyra McNeil in 0:36. Madison DeBerry got credit for the forfeited win.

On the men’s side, the Scots beat Southern Lee handily by a score of 57-18 but were defeated by Union Pines 65-14. Scotland won five matches by fall, four by forfeit and one by ultimate tie breaker against the Cavaliers while they were victorious in three matches against the Vikings: one by fall, one from forfeit and one via tie breaker.

Against Southern Lee, the five fall wins were from Brayden Richardson (132), Donerio Graham (138) over Javier Soriano, Blaze Marshall (144) against Jakobe Griffin, Travis Ham (175) over Alex Nolasco and Deondre Braddy (190) against Jaxon Brown. Amari Singletary (215) beat Carlos Sosa 3-1 in the ultimate tie breaker matchup while Josh Smith (113), Kah`Jzere Knight (120), Anthony Pate (157) and David Pruitte (285) got credit for the forfeited victories.

Against Union Pines, Pate defeated Amir Jackson in 2:25 for the fall win while Smith picked up a win on tie breaker against Liam Myles in a 18-15 final. Braddy got credit for the win by forfeit.

Both teams will head to invitationals on Saturday morning. The women will head to the Pinecrest Invitational where there will be nine teams in attendance. Those schools will be East Rowan, Pinecrest, Scotland, Seventy-First, South Davidson, Terry Sanford, West Stanly, Western Harnett and Westover.

The men meanwhile will be at the Piedmont High School Invitational with 16 teams competing. Those schools will be Anson, Central Academy of Technology and Arts, Cuthbertson, Maiden, Marvin Ridge, Metrolina Christian Academy, Monroe, North Davidson, Piedmont, Porter Ridge, Providence, Scotland, Union Academy, Weddington, West Stanly and Wheatmore.

Both events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.