LAURINBURG — Noelle Granville of Granville Financial is set to be the sponsor the Scotland High School Varsity Girls Basketball team this season and is driven by a strong belief in the importance of girls’ sports and addressing the funding disparities they often face. A strong advocate for youth empowerment, Granville strongly believes in the idea of “dressing for success,” and will thus be providing the team with matching shoes and warm-up gear to foster unity and confidence as they take on the 2024-25 season with Coach McClain.

In addition, Noelle is set to be the proud T-shirt sponsor for the Varsity Boys Basketball team, with both sponsorships being a tribute to Madison and Jerrison Dixon, her Adopt-A-Scot students. Madison, a senior Varsity Girls player, and Jerrison, a sophomore Varsity Boys player, have been under Noelle’s encouragement and support for three seasons and counting.

The Adopt-A-Scot program encourages prayer and personalized encouragement in order to support the students’ personal, academic and athletic growth. Madison and Jerrison have strongly embodied the program’s ideals, showcasing determination and excellence as they balance rigorous athletic commitments with their academic success.

Madison, a multitalented athlete, will attend Wingate University to play softball in the fall of 2025 and will graduate debt free as a result of her incredible drive for athletic and academic success. Granville is well aware that graduating debt free is more important than one could possibly imagine.

“As a Certified Financial Planner, I can’t highlight enough the tremendous value of graduating debt free in this day and age,” Granville said. “Madison’s drive is saving her family thousands of dollars.”

Through these sponsorships, Noelle is hoping to spotlight the resilience and potential of student-athletes while fostering a community that values their holistic development. With this support, she is confident that both teams are poised for a season full of success on and off the court.