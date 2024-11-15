DAVIDSON—The St. Andrews Knights men’s wrestling team hit the road on Thursday night for a matchup with Division I Davidson College and were defeated 51-0 by the Wildcats. This was the third competition of the season for the Knights, having also participated in the University of North Carolina at Pembroke Open on Nov. 3 as well as the Averett Tri Match (which was a two-day event) against Averett and Randolph University back on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. St. Andrews defeated Randolph 30-19 but fell short against Averett in the latter outing.

As for Thursday night’s matchup with Davidson, the Wildcats controlled the contest from start to finish. They didn’t allow the Knights to get a single point while winning four matches by forfeit and picked up three wins via tech falls, two decisions, and a pin in the other six matchups.

The three tech falls were 133: Enis Ljikovic defeating Amon Ellis 19-4 at 6:44, 165: Ian McGehee picking up a win over Preston Rhodes 20-2 at 4:00 and 184: Marc Koch over Joshua Rodriquez Bello 21-3 at 2:54. The two matchups decided by decision were 141: Blake Reihner defeating David Coptsias 15-8 and 197: Savoy New over Dakota Johnson 5-2. Tyler-Xavier McKnight (149) got a 41-second pin on Eddy Ndayikengurukiye while Luke Passarelli (125), Tanner Peake (157), Bodie Morgan (174) and DJ Spring II (HWT) all picked up forfeit victories for Davidson.

The men’s team will get the weekend off before heading to Greensboro College on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Pride. The contest is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. from Reynolds Gymnasium. The women’s wrestling team will also head to Greensboro on Tuesday night for a 7:00 p.m. start time but first will head to Blue Hose on Sunday morning for a contest starting at 9:00 a.m.

Scotland CoEd wrestling starts season at Piedmont

The Fighting Scots CoEd wrestling team opened their 2024-25 season with a quad match at Piedmont High School on Wednesday night. No results have been made available from the competition as of this writing.

The girls team will open their season at Union Pines High School on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Girls Viking Invitational. The CoEd team will head to the Boys Viking Invitational on Saturday morning with a 9:00 a.m. start time. The first home competition of the season for either program will be on Tuesday night when the CoEd team hosts Fairmont High School at 6:00 p.m.