SOUTHERN PINES —The NCHSAA 3A women’s golf state championship outing took place over Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 at the Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. Scotland had one qualifier that competed over the two-day competition: senior Claire Smith, who also represented the Scots at last year’s state championship at the Foxfire Resort.

Smith qualified for the state outing with her performance at the team’s regionals competition in Burlington over Sunday, Oct. 20 and Monday, Oct. 21. She shot a 96 during that competition and placed 18th among all golfers with her performance.

In the state championship, Sanaa Carter from Jacksonville took home the individual 3A title with a total score of 147 (71 on the first round and 76 on the second round), six strokes above the second-place finisher. South Point was the 3A team champion with a combined score of 510 (260 in round one and 250 during round two), one stroke ahead of second-place Lake Norman Charter (511).

The full list of individual and team results from the state championship outing can be found on the NCHSAA website.