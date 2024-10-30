LAURINBURG —Scotland boys basketball Head Coach Michael Malpass shared with the Laurinburg Exchange on Wednesday morning that an event with Hall of Famer Bobby Lutz will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Scotland High School. It will take place in the main gymnasium and is a free event.

There will be three different “sessions” for the event. Session one, titled “getting great shots for best players,” will be from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. while the second session will take place from 11:10 a.m. until noon and go over “competitive practice ideas.” The coaches roundtable luncheon sponsored by FCA will then happen from 12:15 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Lutz’s success in the sport of basketball is well-established. He was the men’s head coach at UNC-Charlotte for over a decade and is the current all-time wins leader of the program with 218 (average of 18 per season) and also has eight postseason appearances. Lutz also held assistant coaching roles with other notable programs including Iowa State, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and even the Windy City Bulls.

Any further questions about the event can be directed toward Malpass.