PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke honored five former standout student-athletes during Friday’s 56th annual Alumni Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony. The dinner and award show were among the many high points of Homecoming weekend, which included the annual step show, a comedy show, an alumni tailgate party and the homecoming matchup against West Virginia State, in which the Braves defeated the Yellow Jackets 62-17.

Former Braves Club President Dallas “Mac” Campbell Jr., baseball player Richard “Cooter” Powell, All-American June Martin, Harlon Hill finalist and football record holder Luke Charles, volleyball and women’s basketball player Brenda Faye Council-Corbin, three-time All-Peach Belt Conference selection for women’s soccer Fanny Forsman and the first women’s basketball and tennis coach, Ann Webb, were all inducted into UNCP’s 45th Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

Campbell, a trailblazer and philanthropist of the Braves Club, earned his bachelor’s degree from UNC Pembroke in 1968. Owner of Campbell Oil and Gas Company, Campbell has served in various positions at UNCP, including a four-year term on the Board of Trustees, UNCP Football Advisory Board and president of the Braves Club. A 2019 recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, Campbell was instrumental in renovating the baseball and softball complex for the Black and Gold and the Campbell Wellness Center, which helped develop one of the top athletic training facilities at the Division II level.

A standout pitcher from 1961-64, Powell played for Hall of Fame coach Dick Lauffer. During his career, Powell compiled a 17-6 record on the mound for the Braves. During the 1964 season, Hedd led the team with 12 appearances and picked up seven wins. He posted a 7-0 record and a 0.00 ERA during the 1963 season to be one of the best pitchers in all of the NAIA.

A five-time all-conference honoree, Martin qualified for the 1980 Olympic Trials in the 400-meter dash. Martin earned NAIA all-district honors as a cross country and track & field member in 1979 and 1980. He was also tabbed as an All-American in the Mile Relay event following the 1979 season.

A national finalist for the best quarterback on the Division II level in 2013, Charles threw for 71 touchdowns during his time with the Black & Gold. An all-region selection, Charles holds 10 season school records, including pass attempts, pass completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completion percentage, passing yards/game, total offense/play, total offense/game and total offensive yards. A two-time honorable mention All-American, Charles became the first player in program history to garner postseason All-America nods in multiple seasons.

A 1981 graduate, Council-Corbin earned all-conference honors for volleyball following the 1980 season, where she was also recognized as the team’s most dedicated player. A two-sport athlete, Council-Corbin picked up MVP honors during the 1980-81 basketball season. She was named the 2003 conference volleyball coach of the year at South View High School and served as an assistant basketball coach where the team won the NCHSAA State Championship.

After logging more than 5,600 minutes on the pitch, Forsman helped anchor the defense for the Braves, holding opponents to 80 goals in 72 games. A three-time All-Peach Belt Conference selection, two-time NSCAA all-region selection and two-time NCCSIA all-state honoree, Forsman registered 10 goals and eight assists while starting in 60 matches.

A pioneer for women’s athletics, Webb was the first women’s basketball and tennis coach of the Title IX era. Both sports were added in time for the 1974-75 academic year. Webb was at the helm of the Braves basketball team for two seasons, during which she posted an 18-17 record. She took over the women’s tennis program in 1974 and logged a .369 winning percentage over 13 seasons.