GRAYSON, KY —The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team picked up a 3-0 road win over conference rival Kentucky Christian on Friday night. Their second consecutive win improves their season record to 5-6-1 (3-5-1 in conference games) while Kentucky Christian falls to 0-14-1 (0-9 vs conference opponents) with the defeat.

All three St. Andrews goals came in the second half and within a span of 16 minutes and 11 seconds. Sebastian Ballestas got the first one unassisted at the 60:40 mark and four minutes later extended the lead thanks to Tomas Canale finding the back of the net with an assist from Lucas Perrotte. Ballestas got his second goal of the game on a penalty kick at the 76:51 mark to put the icing on the cake.

St. Andrews recorded seven shots on goal as a team against Andrew Butler and Brett Ferguson. Ferguson played the majority of the game in goal for Kentucky Christian, making three saves on six shots against in nearly 72 minutes of action while Butler played just over 13 minutes and made one save on one shot against. On the other hand, Cristobal Romero had as easy of a game as possible for a goaltender, facing no shots on goal from Kentucky Christian.

The Knights will continue their four-game road trip with another conference matchup against Columbia on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer picks up first win of season at Kentucky Christian

The Knights shutout Kentucky Christian 2-0 on Friday night to get in the win column for the first time in 2024. St. Andrews improves to 1-12 (1-9 in conference games) on the season with the victory while Kentucky Christian falls to 1-13 (0-10 vs conference opponents) with the loss. It was the first win for the program in nearly a calendar year with their last victory coming on Oct. 13, 2023, ironically also against Kentucky Christian.

St. Andrews scored one goal in each half. The first tally came from Charlotte Weinard at the 24:18 mark on an assist by Anais Blanco with the insurance goal coming just over three minutes into the second half from Erline Dorastin (assisted by Flo De Castro).

Jaydin Sanchez was perfect in net for St. Andrews, making seven saves on seven shots against. Hope Auxier faced nine shots on goal in net for Kentucky Christian and made seven saves.

Like the men’s team, the women will continue their four-game road trip with another conference matchup against Columbia on Wednesday night. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Women’s volleyball swept twice at home

The Knights hosted a pair of conference opponents on Friday and Saturday in Brenau and Montreat and were swept in three sets by both. The Knights now stand at 0-19 (0-12 in conference games) on the season with the two losses.

Friday’s game against Brenau had scores of 25-10, 25-15 and 25-20. Brenau had far more kills (38-16), far fewer errors (13-25) and a better hitting percentage in every set of the game.

Jade Alvarez and Faith Wilson were the team co-leaders in kills with four apiece. Bailey Zivitski also had 11 digs while Mercedes Portalatin contributed eight assists in the defeat.

Saturday’s matchup had scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-19. Montreat had more kills (45-26), committed fewer errors (11-14) and had a better hitting percentage in each set of the matchup.

Alvarez had six kills to lead the Knights while Zivitski paced them in digs with 15. Portalatin dished out a team leading 13 assists in the loss.

St. Andrews will hit the road for a conference matchup against Columbia on Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. start. The Knights were previously swept by Columbia back on Sept. 17 at home.