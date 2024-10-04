LAURINBURG —Lady Scots tennis was narrowly defeated on senior day by archrival Richmond in a 5-4 final. Scotland’s loss dropped their season record to 2-10 (2-8 in conference games) while the Raiders improved to 4-6 with the victory. It was the second win for Richmond over Scotland this season, having also beaten them by the same 5-4 score back on Sept. 10. Scotland seniors Jacquelyn Rankin, Maleah Locklear, Marissa Smith and Rhea Truesdell were recognized prior to the game.

The Scots picked up victories in three out of six singles matchups. Senior Marissa Smith convincingly defeated Colbie Covington of Richmond 8-2 while freshmen Kaleigh Leviner and Terralynn Edwards took down Ava Thompson 9-7 and Kenleigh Parker 8-4, respectively.

Scotland also managed to take one out of three doubles matchups. Seniors Jacquelyn Rankin and Smith won their battle with Jentry Denson and Madison Grimes handily by a score of 8-2.

The Scots’ 2024 regular season schedule has now concluded. Their full season schedule can be found on MaxPreps here: https://www.maxpreps.com/nc/laurinburg/scotland-fighting-scots/tennis/girls/schedule/. Other important dates for the fall women’s tennis season across the state of North Carolina can be found on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association website: https://www.nchsaa.org/sports/womens-tennis/.