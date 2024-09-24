LAURINBURG —St. Andrews men’s soccer played to a 0-0 draw with conference rival Johnson University on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Knights move to 2-3-1 overall (0-2-1 vs AAC teams) while the Royals go to 3-2-2 (2-1-2 vs conference opponents) on the season with the tie.

St. Andrews had more opportunities to score as evidenced by the shots on goal being 5-2 in their favor. Tomas Canale registered four of the shots on goal for the Knights while goaltender Cristobal Romero stopped the only shot he faced. Tobias Chileef was stellar in goal for the Royals as he stopped all five shots he faced. Robert Platt recorded both of their shots on goal.

St. Andrews will have another conference matchup on the road Wednesday against CIU at 5 p.m. They will return home for a meeting with Truett McConnell on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Women’s soccer shutout at Johnson

Women’s soccer also took a trip to Johnson University on Saturday but lost 5-0. The Knights fall to 0-7 (0-4 in conference games) with the defeat while the Royals improve to 4-1-3 overall (3-1-1 vs AAC opponents) with the victory.

Johnson got their goals from all over the place as five different players scored a goal for the Royals: Amy Johnson, Lexi Hatch, Bella Harville, Lanie Willis and Brianna Goins. All of their goals came after 55 minutes of game action were completed.

Royals goalie Kaitlyn Pope had a light game, only having to make one save, which came on a shot from Anais Blanco. Jaydin Sanchez was much busier in net for St. Andrews, facing 15 shots on goal and making 10 saves.

Similar to the men’s team, they will have a road matchup on Wednesday at CIU before returning home on Saturday afternoon for a game against Truett McConnell. Saturday’s matchup is scheduled to start at noon.

Women’s volleyball swept in three games over Friday and Saturday

The Knights traveled out of state over the weekend for three games between Friday and Saturday but were swept in all three matchups. They fell at Pikeville on Friday before dropping games against Milligan (at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse) and Lees-McRae (at Milligan, Tennessee) on Saturday.

St. Andrews falls to 0-12 (0-5 vs conference teams) with the three losses. They have not won a set since their first matchup of the season on Aug. 23 against Oakwood.

They will return home on Thursday night against conference rival Reinhardt at 6:30 p.m. Reinhardt will enter the game at 7-4 (4-0 vs AAC opponents) on the season. It will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season.