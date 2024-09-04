LAURINBURG —Lady Scots tennis fell to Pinecrest at home on Tuesday afternoon by a 9-0 final. Scotland falls to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play with the loss while Pinecrest improves to 4-1 overall with the win and remains undefeated in conference play at 3-0.

The closest the Scots got to securing a win in a singles matchup was Marissa Smith, who moved up to play in the No. 3 position for Scotland from her usual No. 4 spot on Tuesday. She dropped her matchup 8-2 to Dylon McRae. Smith was also part of the tandem that was closest to a win in doubles action with Maleah Locklear. They fell to Cameron Groner and Molly Grafenburg 8-5.

The Scots had a few girls playing for the first time this year on Tuesday. Freshman Danyah Norton matched up with Brooke Greenblatt while freshman Terralynn Edwards and sophomore Trinity Rodriguez played in doubles action together against Natalia Bernazani and Isabella Plunkett.

With Lee County not having a team at the moment, Scotland will have their next two games on the road. They will travel to Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 10 and then to Southern Lee a week later on Sept. 17. Their next game in Laurinburg won’t be until Sept. 19, when they will host Union Pines.

Volleyball’s unbeaten streak ends at Union Pines

The Lady Scots started their 2024 season on a hot streak that saw them win their first seven games and only drop one set in the process. That undefeated start is no more as they fell on the road to the Union Pines Vikings on Tuesday night three sets to one.

Every set was tightly contested. Scotland dropped the first two sets 25-22 and 25-20 respectively before finally securing a win in the third set 25-21. They then dropped the final set 27-25.

According to Head Coach Adam Romaine, the team consistently played from behind by three or four points during the first two sets but could never take the lead to put any real pressure on Union Pines. They also had a 24-22 lead during the fourth set before “a couple of mental mistakes” cost them a chance to force a decisive fifth set.

Senior Addison Johnson stuffed the stat sheet for the Scots once again with 16 kills, four blocks and six digs in the defeat. Molly Gallagher matched Johnson’s 16 kills and also added two digs while Reagan Malpass dished out 28 assists.

The team will return home on Thursday night for their second matchup of the season with St. Pauls. Scotland swept the Bulldogs on the road in dominant fashion last Wednesday, Aug. 28, outscoring them 75-33 over three sets.

Cross Country

Scotland’s Coed Varsity Cross Country team traveled to Pinecrest for a matchup with the Patriots on Tuesday night. No results from the event were available on MaxPreps. It was the second straight road meet for the team to start the season, having also traveled to take on Hoke County on Aug. 27. They will have their first home meet of the season next Tuesday, Sept. 10 against Union Pines with the start time scheduled for 5 p.m. It will take place at 1000 West Church St. in Laurinburg.