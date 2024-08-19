LAURINBURG —Scotland County Parks & Recreation has had registration numbers for fall sports exceed last year’s number and also extended the window to register another couple of days. Late week registration was originally scheduled to conclude last Friday, Aug. 16 but will now remain open until this Friday, Aug. 23.

The cost to register for any of the three sports: football, cheerleading and soccer, is $20. Football and cheerleading are open to kids ages 5-12 while soccer is open to kids between the ages of 3 and 13.

If you still want to register, their online website can be visited at Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation (rec1.com) or you can give them a call via telephone at 910-277-2585 with any questions. You can also go in person to Scotland Place or to any of their three community centers (Wagram Recreation Center, Laurel Hill Community Center and I. Ellis Johnson Community Center).