LAURINBURG —Today, Friday, Aug. 9 is the last day to register for fall sports with Scotland County Parks & Recreation at the standard $15 cost. The price will rise to $20 starting next week.

Football and cheerleading will both be open for kids ages 5-12 while soccer is available for participants between the ages of 3 and 13. To register you can visit their online website https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog or visit Scotland Place as well as any of their three community centers (Wagram Recreation Center, Laurel Hill Community Center and I. Ellis Johnson Community Center).

Any further questions can be asked via phone call at 910-277-2585.