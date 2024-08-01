WALESKA, Ga. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) recognized the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) as a Champions of Character Five-Star Conference. The national organization unveiled the conference and institutional award winners on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 209 institutions earned Champions of Character Five-Star recognition. Institutions are traditionally measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earn points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions earn points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal or no ejections during competition throughout the season.

In order for a conference to receive a Five-Star honor, it is required to have:

An established Champions of Character Conference Committee.

A conduct-in-competition oversight committee composed of at least three member schools.

At least 50 percent of member institutions receive NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award.

All 16 full-member schools in the AAC received the Five-Star Award with 10 of them landing gold status, five collecting silver status, and one earning bronze status. Schools that received gold status include Brenau, Bryan, Columbia, Columbia International, Milligan, Montreat, SCAD Atlanta, St. Andrews, Truett McConnell, and Union Commonwealth. Johnson, Kentucky Christian, Pikeville, Reinhardt, and Tennessee Wesleyan earned silver status while Bluefield was given bronze status.

For a complete list of the honors, click here.

107 total institutions recorded a perfect score of 100. The AAC led the NAIA with eight members accomplishing the feat. Brenau, Bryan, Columbia International, Milligan, Montreat, St. Andrews, Truett McConnell, and Union all hit the high mark. This is the most AAC schools that have ever scored 100 points in an academic year. Six AAC schools achieved perfection last year with the previous high being seven in 2020.

The AAC is one of 20 leagues to be named a Champions of Character Five-Star Conference. For a complete list, click here.