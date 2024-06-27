LAURINBURG — Four members of the Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team will head into the Area 2 Conference playoffs as part of the team with the No. 1 seed starting on Monday night.

The Hamlet American Legion baseball team (49ers) went 8-0 against conference opponents and won the Area 2 West Division on Wednesday night with a 7-1 win over Hope Mills Post 32. Hamlet posted a 17-4 overall record during the regular season.

The four Scotland High School representatives on the team are rising seniors Brady Fowler, Dylan Tilson and Robbie Peed as well as rising junior Maddox Locklear. Fowler, Tilson and Peed have all played an important role in the success of the 49ers’ pitching staff, who recently went 26.1 innings over six games without allowing a run, according to The Richmond Observer.

Locklear meanwhile has had a big role as a catcher for the team. He had two RBIs, two hits and a stolen base in Hamlet’s division-clinching win on Wednesday, according to The Richmond Observer.

The four Fighting Scots representatives and their teammates will start the playoffs by facing either Moore County Post 12 or Wadesboro Post 446 in a best-of-three series.