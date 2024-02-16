Scotland’s Kenan Smith bowls in practice before a semifinal match against Southern Lee during Friday’s North Carolina high school bowling championships held at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.

Scotland’s Jaeden Williams gets set to bowl in practice before a semifinal match against Southern Lee during Friday’s North Carolina high school bowling championships held at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN — The Scotland men’s bowling team needed to win just four games to capture its third consecutive state championship after coming away as the No. 2 seed with a 791 series in the first four games bowled to determine which four teams would compete for a state title.

But the third-seeded Southern Lee Cavaliers, who finished second behind Scotland in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings during the regular season, ended the Scots’ title aspirations in the semifinals, as Scotland was swept 216-183 and 187-167 in a best 2-out-of-3 format by the eventual-champion Cavs at the North Carolina high school bowling championships held at Sandhills Bowling Center on Friday.

“I’ve got three boys that have never been to the championship before, and I do think nerves got them anxious,” Scotland coach Megan Jernigan said. “Blane (Downing) and Markell (Brown) are great bowlers (for Southern Lee). They were both in our top four in the conference, and every time we bowl them, it’s them or us. It’s been tit for tat all season.”

Scotland struck just three times in the first game against Southern Lee; in the second game, the Scots had only a 77 through six frames before using a six-pack of strikes to close the game in a losing effort.

Landon Malloy and Dylan Tilson bowled three strikes and a spare each for Scotland against Southern Lee; Garrett Boyer rolled two strikes; Kenan Smith struck once and spared twice; Jaeden Williams had a spare and Zyquarius Shaw, who was subbed in for Williams to bowl the second and seventh frames the second game, finished with a strike.

”I think any team that bowled us (before) came in and gave their absolute best because we are Scotland, and we’ve two-peated, and we’ve won the conference and (were) second in the (conference) tournament,” Jernigan said. “They (the Cavs) knew that they had to bring their A-game to beat us.”

In their first game of the tournament, the Scots had a 202 with four strikes and only one open frame. In the second, they rolled a 246 after striking eight times, with a turkey through the third and fifth frames and a six-pack from frames seven to 10, and leaving only one frame open. Scotland bowled just a 150 in the third following four opens but had a stronger showing with six strikes and eight closed frames for a 193 in the fourth.

Jernigan said her emotions were scattered when she heard her team was one of the final four remaining — along with Southern Lee, No. 1 Pinecrest and No. 4 Lumberton.

“Nervous and anxious and excited for the potential to win it again because we’re as good or not better than Southern Lee,” Jernigan said.

Malloy had seven strikes and two spares after four games; Tilson rolled six strikes and a spare; Smith bowled five strikes and a spare; Boyer had two strikes and four spares and Williams bowled two strikes and three spares.

“All the boys are great,” Jernigan said. “They’re fun. They’re energetic. They’re encouraging. I enjoy the practices. I enjoy spending time with them. I’ve learned a lot from them. Luckily, I’ve got several coming back next year. So there’s a chance for us to do it all over again. I hate that we’re losing Landon, and Landon doesn’t get to go out with the win in his senior year, but he’s been a huge asset to the team the past three years.”

Southern Lee defeated Pinecrest in the championship match in three games; in the women’s championship match, No. 4 Pinecrest defeated No. 2 Richmond.

Scotland also had three from its men’s and women’s teams bowl in the individual state championships that took place once the team championship was over.

While none of them placed in the top 10 to advance to the finals, Williams rolled a 198, 184 and 201 for a 583 series, and Boyer had a 169, 184 and 193 for a 546.

“For my first year bowling, I felt (I bowled) way above my expectations,” Williams said.

“After all the experience I have had bowling, I was just trying to take it one shot at a time,” Boyer said.

Nateya Scott, the Lady Scots’ only bowler who qualified for states, went 134, 138 and 147 for a 419.

“I was honored to be able to bowl two years in a row, and I had a really good time,” Scott said.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange. He can be reached at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.