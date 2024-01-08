MAXTON — The Scotland women’s wrestling team came away with a second-place finish out of 13 teams in the P.J. Smith Memorial held at Purnell Swett High School on Saturday.

The Lady Scots finished with 99 points while another Sandhills Athletic Conference member finished first with 161 points in Hoke County.

Scotland had seven wrestlers in the top four of their respective weight classes, the highest being Minnie Locklear, with a first-place result in the 114-pound weight class; Locklear won by pinfall in all three of her matches.

Taking second place were Scotland’s Carmin Moore at 145 and Latia Williams at 152; Moore received a bye in the quarterfinal round, won by a 16-10 decision in the semifinals, and lost by a 9-0 major decision in the first-place match. Williams won her opening two bouts by pinfall before being pinned in the first-place match.

Scotland’s third-place finishers were Caydence Deese at 120 and Dawson Blue at 132. Deese and Blue both pinned their quarterfinal-round opponents, then got pinned in the semifinals before getting pinfall wins in their consolation semifinal and third-place matches.

Patience Hudgens at 165 and Carina Ammens at 185 both culminated the day in fourth place for Scotland. After a quarterfinal bye, Hudgens lost via pinfall in the semifinals, then won by forfeit in the consolation semifinals but was pinned in the third-place bout. Ammens lost her first and second-round matches by pinfall and fell via a 9-5 decision in the third round.

Shyanne White joined Williams in representing Scotland at 152 but did not place.

Scotland’s men’s team also wrestled in the P.J. Smith Memorial with 12 other teams, but a 59-point result only managed to get them eighth place. Union Pines won the event with 273 points.

Anthony Pate came in third at 150, and Vinny Butera at 215 and Joshua Stone at 285 each placed fourth for the Scots.

Pate was triumphant in his first two matches with pins but lost that way in the semifinals; Pate pinned his opponents in his consolation semifinal and third-place bouts.

Butera started with a forfeit win in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye in the championship bracket. A technical fall loss in the semifinals led him to a pinfall win in the consolation semifinals before coming up short in the third-place match by an 11-10 decision.

Stone also received a bye in the championship first round and earned his way into the semifinals with an 11-second pinfall victory in the quarterfinals. Stone was pinned in the semifinal round, however, but pinned his consolation-semifinal opponent before losing via pinfall in his third-place bout.

Scotland’s Tripp Sikes and Jared Gladden at 106, Brayden Richardson at 120, Darius West at 126, Donerio Graham at 132, Treyvon Brigman at 138, Nikoda Driggers at 150, Devin Ellerbe at 157, Jhaere Banks at 175, Wyatt Locklear at 190, David Pruitte at 215 and Chris Locklear at 285 did not place.

Scotland hosts its first home meet this season with SAC schools Lee County and Pinecrest on Wednesday.