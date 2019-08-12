AAU team hosts signing day for players, cheerleaders

A Sandhills Seahawks AAU football player participates in the team’s signing day last Friday. A Sandhills Seahawks AAU football player participates in the team’s signing day last Friday.

The Sandhills Seahawks, Scotland County’s first AAU football organization, held a signing day for its 62 players and nine cheerleaders last Friday at Spring Hill Fire Department.

The organization, which was founded by coach Kasey Monroe and his wife, Renee, is fielding four teams — U14, U12, U10 and U8.

The Seahawks’ mission is to give young men and women the resources they need to be successful later in life.

“Football and the dedication, perseverance and motivation required to play the game well — along with the hand of God — will get them there,” Kasey Monroe said.

The Seahawks’ first game will be on Sept. 7 at Legion Park in Laurinburg. Before that, the Seahawks will be competing in state jamboree games this weekend in High Point.

The organization’s signature hashtag is #ALLIN, representing the entire community’s involvement in helping the young Seahawks grow.

The Amateur Athletic Union is a national multisport organization dedicated to the development of amateur sports and fitness programs.

A Sandhills Seahawks AAU football player participates in the team’s signing day last Friday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_AAU-Signing-Fb.jpg A Sandhills Seahawks AAU football player participates in the team’s signing day last Friday. Courtesy photo