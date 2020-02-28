Kendrell Sellers signs with Elizabeth City State

Contributed photo Scotland High senior Kendrell Sellers signed his letter of intent Friday to play football at Elizabeth City State University next season. Contributed photo Scotland High senior Kendrell Sellers signed his letter of intent Friday to play football at Elizabeth City State University next season.

LAURINBURG — Kendrell Sellers became the third Scotland High senior to sign a letter of intent to play football at Elizabeth City State University. Sellers, an all-conference offensive lineman for the Fighting Scots, made his decision official on Friday morning.

Teammates Bruce Wall and Jamari Wall had previously signed with the Vikings.

Sellers had a strong senior season after missing most of his junior season due to an ACL tear.

With Sellers playing a major role on the offensive line last fall, the Fighting Scots averaged 245.6 yards rushing per game. The Scots also logged 104 passing yards per game.

The Vikings of Elizabeth City state posted an overall record of 2-9 last season. Earlier this month, the Vikings announced the 29 players who had signed with the program up to that date. That list included Bruce and Jamari Wall, as well as 23 other players from the state of North Carolina. Bruce Wall signed as a wide receiver, and Jamari Wall signed as a linebacker.

Elizabeth City State is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference. The other North Carolina schools in that conference are Chowan University, Fayetteville State University, Shaw University, Winston-Salem State University, Johnson C. Smith University, St. Augustine’s University and Livingstone College.

Sellers was an all-conference selection as a senior