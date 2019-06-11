Baseball camp is next week at Optimist Park

LAURINBURG — Young baseball players will soon have a chance to sharpen their skills at a camp hosted by Scotland High head coach Chad Hill and several of his current and former players.

The camp, which is open to everyone from kindergarten to rising eighth-graders, will run from June 17 to 20 at Optimist Park. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and the registration cost is $50 per camper.

Campers will receive instruction on defense, pitching, hitting and baserunning. Each participant needs to bring a glove, bat, water bottle and some snacks. Water cups, helmets and extra bats will be provided.

The final day of the camp will feature a pizza party and a slip-and-slide. Each camper will need to bring a bathing suit, a towel and a change of clothes on that day.

Registration forms can be accessed via the Facebook page of Scotland’s baseball team. Checks need to be made payable to: Scotland Baseball, 1000 West Church St., Laurinburg, 28352.