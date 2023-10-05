LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s basketball program and ninth-year head coach Randy Hernandez released their 2023-24 schedule of 30 games Wednesday, which features 13 home games and 17 away contests.

The Knights will go on the road to play four NCAA Division I programs this season. On Nov. 6, they’ll play at High Point; on Dec. 4, they’ll face Coastal Carolina; on Dec. 15, they’ll go against North Carolina Central; and on Dec. 16, they’ll travel to Lynchburg, Va., and play Liberty. Other notable nonconference games include hosting Morris on Nov. 1 — the Knights’ season opener — and heading on the road to play at National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association member Regent University on Nov. 3.

St. Andrews opens Appalachian Athletic Conference play on Nov. 8 against Columbia International University (S.C.) in Laurinburg.

Tickets for St. Andrews home men’s basketball games can be purchased in the near future at sauknights.com/tickets.

Lady Knights release 2023-24 schedule

The St. Andrews women’s basketball program and first-year head coach Vinnie Granato released their 2023-24 schedule of 25 games Wednesday, which includes 13 home games and 12 away contests.

The Lady Knights will play two NCAA programs this season — Division III school Salem on Nov. 30 in Laurinburg and Division I school Campbell on Dec. 14 in Buies Creek. Other notable nonconference games include hosting Morris on Nov. 1 — the Lady Knights’ season opener — and hosting National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association member Carolina University on Feb. 15, 2024.

St. Andrews begins Appalachian Athletic Conference play on Nov. 8 against Columbia International University (S.C.) in Laurinburg.

Tickets for St. Andrews home women’s basketball games can be purchased in the near future at sauknights.com/tickets.