LAURINBURG — St. Andrews men’s soccer coach Steve Clark will host a youth soccer camp on the school’s campus from June 12-15.

A half day option is available for all camp attendees and is $90 while the full day option is only for boys and girls ages 8 to 16 years old and is priced at $160 in advance or $175 on the day; a half day is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a full day lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check in will be on June 12 at 9 a.m. in the P.E. Center lobby; pick up afterwards will be at the same location.

From 9 a.m. to noon everyday, there will be morning training that starts with a warm up, then goes into speed training, technical work, small-sided games, and play. Lunch break will be at noon and camp attendees will need to bring a packed lunch with their name on it, a water bottle, a swimsuit, and a towel. From 1-3 p.m., there will be an indoor session that includes futsal and pool time; cool down will be at 2:45 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in signing up can do so at www.knightssocceracademy.com.

For any further questions, contact the St. Andrews University soccer office by phone at 443-799-4822.