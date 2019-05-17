Optimist baseball and softball results from May 16

LAURINBURG — Here are the leading hitters from Thursday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.

The Optimist season will continue until June 6 this year. No games will be played the week of Memorial Day.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Southeastern Farm Equipment played Scotland Healthcare

McCarter Electric played Quality Oil

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Laurel Fire Department defeated Marty Wright Homes, 8-0

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Caulder | Marty Wright – Jordan McLean

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Archer’s TV & Appliance, 10-9

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Eli Teasley | Archer’s – Jude Mew

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

Community Drug defeated Quality Landscaping by forfeit, 1-0

McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille defeated Masonic Lodge, 8-5

Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear | Masonic – Uriah Clark

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Highland Electric defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 10-4

Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Kaden Johnson | Johnson Brothers – Landon Revels

Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 3-2

Leading hitters: Nic’s – Bryson McCarter | Johnson Bros – Brennan Grooms

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

Hasty Realty defeated Gryphon Group, 10-3

Leading hitters: Hasty – Hayden Robinson | Gryphon – Hayden Blakley

Grice Farms defeated First Bank, 6-1

Leading hitters: Grice Farms – Bella Grice | First Bank – No leading hitter