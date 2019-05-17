Optimist baseball and softball results from May 16

LAURINBURG — Here are the leading hitters from Thursday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.
The Optimist season will continue until June 6 this year. No games will be played the week of Memorial Day.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Southeastern Farm Equipment played Scotland Healthcare
McCarter Electric played Quality Oil
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Laurel Fire Department defeated Marty Wright Homes, 8-0
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Nolan Caulder | Marty Wright – Jordan McLean
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Archer’s TV & Appliance, 10-9
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Eli Teasley | Archer’s – Jude Mew
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
Community Drug defeated Quality Landscaping by forfeit, 1-0
McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille defeated Masonic Lodge, 8-5
Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear | Masonic – Uriah Clark
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Highland Electric defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 10-4
Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Kaden Johnson | Johnson Brothers – Landon Revels
Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 3-2
Leading hitters: Nic’s – Bryson McCarter | Johnson Bros – Brennan Grooms
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
Hasty Realty defeated Gryphon Group, 10-3
Leading hitters: Hasty – Hayden Robinson | Gryphon – Hayden Blakley
Grice Farms defeated First Bank, 6-1
Leading hitters: Grice Farms – Bella Grice | First Bank – No leading hitter