Lee County running back Bradley Brown (7) is tackled in the backfield by a Scots defender during Friday night’s game.

Three Scots defenders look to bring down Lee County running back Kendal Morris (1) during Friday night’s game.

LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots (5-4, 2-2 SAC) seemed to switch gears from manual to automatic Friday night.

With the offense finishing with 501 total yards, 24 first downs, and running back Zay Jones rushing for 308 yards and three touchdowns, the Scots were able to cruise through the Lee County Yellow Jackets (6-3, 2-3 SAC) 40-32 on senior night and secure a NCHSAA playoff spot, and the 3A one-seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

*Claiming the one-seed in a 3A/4A split conference, which the SAC is, is recognized as an automatic playoff berth, just as the one-seed overall in a conference would clinch a playoff spot. Lee County and Scotland were the top two 3A teams in the SAC coming into Friday night after they both defeated Union Pines and Southern Lee earlier this year, the only other 3A teams in the SAC.*

Jones’ 308 rushing yards were the most by a single Scots player since former quarterback Warren Bell had 309 in the 2017 Regional Final against Hoggard.

“It’s been since Zamir White’s been here and Warren Bell that we’ve had nights like that,” Scots head coach Richard Bailey said. “Great job by him.”

But, it wasn’t just the offense that played exceptional. Despite the points allowed, Bailey thought the defense played a pivotal role in the script of the game, as well.

“Don’t look at it as 32 (points allowed), Bailey said. “Our defense kept us in it, especially early, when we were kind of stumbling and figuring it out and making some mistakes.”

The mistakes have led to turnovers, which has been the Scots’ kryptonite all season. And, after an early 2-yard touchdown run by Patrick Primus to give the Scots a 7-0 lead, quarterback Carter Revelle (5 of 13, 140 yards, two total touchdowns) would fumble the ball on the Scots’ second drive of the game, and give the Yellow Jackets excellent field position.

But, it would be the only turnover of the night for the Scots; tied for their least amount of turnovers in a game since week two at Hoggard.

After the first quarter came to a close, the Scots would lead 7-6. Primus, who suffered a knee injury in the first quarter, wouldn’t return to the game, which led the Scots to heavily rely on Jones the rest of the way.

Jones would score the next two touchdowns for the Scots to put them up 20-6 after a missed extra point. And, one more score before the half by wide receiver Demarion Davis would make it a 26-6 advantage for the Scots, after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

Lee County seemed to adjust in the second half, however, beginning with a 5-yard touchdown scamper by quarterback Mark Schlesinger, cutting the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 13 points.

But, Lee County star running back Bradley Brown would go down on their next drive of the half, and not return, finishing with 16 carries for 111 yards.

“I do feel bad (he) got hurt,” Bailey said after the game. “I’m not stupid. That makes a difference.”

After a rushing score by Revelle to put the Scots up 32-13, the Yellow Jackets would turn to their backup running back Dayreon Jennings, who would find the end zone early in the fourth quarter, making the score 32-20.

Jones continued to thrash the Lee County defense though, breaking off a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Scots ensuing drive, giving them a 40-20 cushion after a successful two-point try with a catch by receiver Dajuan Gibson.

And, although the Yellow Jackets were able to find the end zone twice more with Schlesinger and running back Jermaine Banks, they wouldn’t be able to capitalize on an onside-kick with 36 seconds remaining, which led to the Scots in victory formation.

Next week, the Scots will get set for their annual rivalry matchup against the Richmond Raiders in Rockingham. And, Bailey has experienced plenty of them to know how significant the game is, despite the Scots already clinching a playoff berth.

“We don’t even need to talk about how important next week is to a lot of people,” he said. “We’ll be ready to roll next week.”

Senior pictures of the Scotland High School cheerleaders and football players will be posted on the Laurinburg Exchange website next week.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]