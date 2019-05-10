No. 15 Scotland upsets No. 2 West Forsyth in 2nd round

Waitley Waitley Kinsley S. Kinsley S.

CLEMMONS — The story of Scotland High’s softball season will have another chapter, thanks in part to the bat of freshman catcher Taylor Waitley.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, Waitley launched a two-RBI single and plated the go-ahead runs as No. 15 Scotland stunned No. 2 West Forsyth 3-1 on Friday night in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Lady Scots will be on the road against No. 7 Hickory Ridge in the third round on Tuesday. Hickory Ridge defeated No. 10 Lake Norman 10-0 in the second round.

West Forsyth scored the first run of the game on an error in the third inning. Waitley tied the game by scoring from third base on a groundout by Kinsley Sheppard in the top of the sixth inning. The Titans attempted to catch Waitley at third after the throw to first base, but Waitley had been given the green light to score.

The Titans had runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Kinsley Sheppard got out of the jam when West Forsyth pitcher Alex Rodriguez grounded out.

Scotland had Raven Taylor at third base and Kadence Sheppard at first base in the bottom of the seventh after Sheppard reached on a fielder’s choice. Taylor had reached first base with a bunt single, and Olivia Hyatt put her on second base with a sacrifice bunt prior to Kadence’s at-bat. Katie Smith was walked to load the bases after Kadence stole second base, and Rodriguez struck out Kassee Lowe in the next at-bat. Waitley then stepped up to the plate and took advantage of her chance to give the Lady Scots the lead.

Scotland Sophomore Kinsley Sheppard picked up the win in the circle. She notched seven strikeouts while yielding five hits, two walks and one unearned run in seven innings.

Waitley finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kadence Sheppard and Taylor both finished with one hit and one run scored. Hyatt finished 1-fo-4 at the plate.

Waitley https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Waitley.jpg Waitley Kinsley S. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Sheppard-Kinsley.jpg Kinsley S.

Scotland advances to third round

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.