LAURINBURG – Patrick Williams is a man who has a passion for sports and education. His entire life has revolved around that. He’s been a teacher, a coach, an assistant principal, and is now the new athletic director for Scotland High School. He will take over for David Johnson, who departed as Scotland’s AD last month, after five years.

Williams is a lifelong resident of Scotland County; growing up in Laurel Hill. As a graduate of Scotland High School in 1987, he played football, basketball, baseball, and wrestling for the Fighting Scots. He would earn all-conference honors in football and commit to Elizabeth City State University to continue his football career. But, Williams knew he had a bigger purpose in life. To educate.

After graduating from ECSU with a degree in education, he attended Gardner-Webb University and earned his Master’s degree. Not just one, but two.

During that time, Williams married his wife, Doresia, who together, now have five kids. Three have already graduated from Scotland High School and all have played sports.

“It’s something that can help shape and mold a kid, instead of them out there on the streets,” he said.

Williams began his teaching career at Scotland High School in 2000, as an engineering and technology teacher. He was also a defensive coach for the Fighting Scots’ football team during his time there. But, in 2017, he would become the new assistant principal at Shaw Academy.

He loved his job at Shaw Academy, but knew the AD position at Scotland was something he couldn’t pass up.

“It was something I’ve shown interest in, since I was in high school,” he said. “Watching them made me realize they’re the bridge on both sides of the spectrum. On one side, helping the kids, and on the other, helping the parents and coaches.”

When asked what does he plan to do first as Scotland’s AD, he almost immediately answered that he wants to bring equity to male and female sports at Scotland.

“As someone who’s had daughters play sports, I want to make sure all sports are getting equal opportunity and an equal playing field,” he said.

Williams ensures that he has everyone’s best interest in mind. As someone who has studied the AD position since he was a kid, he knows he’s ready to take command and create a positive change for athletics and education at Scotland High School.

