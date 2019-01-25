SCA’s ‘team player’

Clark Clark Brodie Clark recently earned a spot on the Team Wall 16U AAU team. Clark said he was honored to get a spot on the team. Brodie Clark recently earned a spot on the Team Wall 16U AAU team. Clark said he was honored to get a spot on the team. Scotland Christian Acadamy’s Brodie Clark (3) plays defense during a game on Thursday night. Clark, a sophomore guard, is the driving force of the Saints’ offense. Scotland Christian Acadamy’s Brodie Clark (3) plays defense during a game on Thursday night. Clark, a sophomore guard, is the driving force of the Saints’ offense.

LAURINBURG — Brodie Clark’s ability to get his teammates involved on offense makes Scotland Christian Academy’s leading scorer a multi-faceted threat on the basketball court.

“Brodie’s the kind of athlete who can score 40 points a night, but he’s a team player,” said Rodger Duffel, Scotland Christian’s boys varsity basketball coach. “He knows when to take over a game. That’s what I like about him.”

Clark averages 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds per game for the Saints. The 6-foot sophomore guard leads the team in steals with almost three per game.

Clark said he enjoys running pick-and-rolls that help him find his own shot. And if that shot isn’t there, Clark has proven that he is one of the best in the country at finding an open teammate. Clark recorded 16 assists in a win over Maranatha Christian on Jan. 18, the highest total in the nation for that week, according to MaxPreps.com.

Those 16 assists contributed to a triple-double that included 24 points and 12 rebounds. It was Clark’s second triple-double of the season.

Clark said his approach on the court has little to do with building his own stats.

“I just want to keep the game flowing for me and my teammates,” Clark said. “Make sure we’re all having a good time and get everyone involved. Make sure we can always get a good lead and have fun out there.”

That approach has paid dividends for the Saints. Scotland Christian is 7-0 in conference play this season, putting them at the top of the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association. The Saints took an overall record of 11-4 into a nonconference game against Lakeview Christian on Thursday night, and a confrontation in the stands caused the game to be ended in the third quarter with the Saints up 62-38.

Much of Clark’s success can be attributed to his knowledge of the game, according to Duffel.

“One of the strongest parts of Brodie’s game is his mind,” Duffel said. “He’s thinking about the next play before the first one is even through.

“You can watch him after he makes a basket, and he’s already thinking about how he’s going to get a steal.”

Coaches around the region have taken notice of Clark’s talent. He recently landed a spot on Team Wall’s 16U team. Team Wall, an AAU program started by Raleigh native and Washington Wizards point guard John Wall, gives players an opportunity to compete against elite competition around the country. Team Wall’s group of alumni includes Boston College’s Kyran Bowman and Jalen Harris, who currently plays at Arkansas after he transferred from New Mexico State.

“It’s an honor, truly,” Clark said about earning a spot on the AAU team.

It’s another addition to the résumé of a young man who celebrated his 16th birthday in October. Clark isn’t going to let those accomplishments distract him from helping the Saints keep their successful run going.

Led by Clark and senior center Seth Chavis, who averages a double-double with 18 points and just over 11 rebounds per game, the Saints are working toward their postseason goals.

“We’re playing team ball, and that’s what we need going down the stretch,” Duffel said.

The team hopes to finish the regular season undefeated in conference play before making a run in the league’s tournament.

That would bring the team one step closer to its ultimate goal.

“I would definitely like to contend for a state title,” Clark said.

Clark brings knowledge, skills to the court

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

