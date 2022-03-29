After Dig or Die and Import Faceoff, track catching its breath this week

ROCKINGHAM – After a grueling three-day weekend that featured no prep racing in the Dig or Die series and the return of the Import Faceoff series, Rockingham Dragway will be dark this week in advance of the upcoming return of the non-automotive Rugged Maniacs obstacle course event and the 31st renewal of the Griffin Motors Mopars at the Rock all-Chrysler expo and drag race.

The track’s Sprint into Spring marathon will resume April 9 with the Rugged Maniac series featuring continuous waves of 200 participants trying to conquer 25 unique obstacles including giant inflatables, flaming logs, mud, barbed wire, wooden pyramids, cargo nets, tunnels, trampolines and water crossings before celebrating with food, drink, music and games.

That will set the stage for a return to mechanical competition April 15-16 when Griffin Motors presents two days of competition on and off the track featuring the fastest Chryslers, Dodges, Jeeps and Plymouths in the Southeast as well as the most beautiful and best engineered.

Mopars at the Rock will get a Friday jump start with a 4 p.m.-to-9 p.m. test-and-tune session along with the track’s King of the Street heads-up racing series. Saturday, the action continues on track with an all-Mopar combo ET race, separate Charger and Challenger Shootouts and a jet dragster showdown featuring Rockingham’s own Terry Rosberg and his “American Thunder” entry against Dawn Perdue and her “Wicked Sinsations” jet.

Along with the “go,” there will be a lot of show with top two awards in 26 different car and truck show classes plus Editor’s Choice and Best of Show trophies.