Lady Saints nab conference championship

LAURINBURG — The Scotland Christian Academy softball team won its 12th conference championship over the weekend. The Lady Saints traveled to Lumberton where they outscored their opponents 29-0 to nab the Carolina’s Christian Athletic Association title.

Scotland Christian entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed after finishing an undefeated 6-0 in the conference. The Lady Saints played Mintz Christian on Friday at Antioch Christian Academy in Lumberton and bested the Lady Lions 15-0 for the third time this season.

When the two teams met during the regular season, Scotland Christian topped the Lady Lions, 13-3 on March 27 and 15-0 on April 19.

The Lady Saints then took on Columbus Christian in the championship after the Lady Pacers defeated host Antioch Christian, 11-6 in the first round of the conference tournament.

A nine-run fourth inning sealed the victory for Scotland Christian on Saturday over Columbus Christian, 14-0.

The Lady Saints didn’t waste any time jumping out to a 2-0 lead, which they extended to 5-0 after scoring another three runs in the second inning. Columbus Christian held the Lady Saints scoreless in the third before exploding for nine runs in the fourth to activate the NCAA mercy rule, which states that if either team is ahead by 10 runs or more after five innings the game is terminated.

Columbus Christian had the opportunity to bat in the top of the fifth inning, but couldn’t get an runs across.

Tossing the shut out for the Lady Saints was freshman Kinsley Sheppard who threw all five innings allowing zero runs off three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. For her efforts, Sheppard was named to the CCAA All-Conference team along with senior teammates Kyleigh Collins and Destiny Cartrette.

Collins went 2-for-4 with one run scored and a double while Cartrette was 3-for-3 with one run scored and a double.

Eighth grader Kadance Sheppard paced the Lady Saints offense going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, a double and a triple.

Scotland Christian finishes the season with a 17-1 overall record.

