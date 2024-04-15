It was so great to be back home during the recent district work period and hear from folks about the issues most important to them and their families. As I traveled around, I heard story after story of how the current situation in our country has negatively impacted people’s lives. From higher living expenses to illegal criminals and drugs coming across our border, communities in our region and across our country are facing real challenges.

Whether it’s food, rent, electricity, or even car insurance, just about everything has gotten more expensive since President Biden took office. Right now, North Carolinians are paying over $990 more a month because of skyrocketing inflation, caused by Biden and the Democrats’ out-of-control spending.

Our communities are also being impacted by President Biden’s failed open border and amnesty policies. More deadly drugs, especially fentanyl, are being smuggled across our border and into our country, putting our safety and security at risk. Recently, a man in Lee County was busted trafficking enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people, enough to kill everyone in Lee County three times over.

President Biden could fix this crisis today the same way he created it: with a stroke of a pen. But he refuses to act. Meanwhile, House Republicans passed a bill over nine months ago to secure our border and keep our communities safe.

As a member of the Health Subcommittee on the Energy and Commerce Committee, I often hear from seniors and those in rural communities like ours struggling with long travel times to and from doctor appointments or lack of regular access to transportation. However, we saw during the pandemic how telehealth services make it easier for folks to get the care they need in a faster and more efficient way.

The Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing last week to address ways we can support patients’ access to telehealth so they can continue to benefit from these services. While expanding access to

telehealth is critically important, I’m also focused on making sure proper protections are in place to ensure the best patient outcomes and high-quality care.

As Congress prepares for another busy week ahead, rest assured I’ll continue fighting for the best interests of our region.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress

