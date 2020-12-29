Unbelief will always lead man to eternal damnation

Unbelief in God the Creator dooms an individual to going to Hell and later to the Lake of Fire, two horrific places where no one should want to go.

Yet too many people at this present time seem to be completely ignorant of the existence of such terrible places, and of the fact that unless they repent of their sins and seek God they will spend eternity there. Under continuous torture!

We live in a time when information abounds, and the greatest communication facilities exist, and yet Humanity has failed to inform the masses about God Almighty, and of His kingdom and his authority over Heaven and Earth.

His command was that each generation was to teach each new generation about his creation of Heaven and Earth, and His giving life to Humanity, and all livings things. And to remind us that “nothing is impossible to God” who has “absolute power” over everything.

God demonstrated this awesome power when He freed Israel, his chosen nation, from Egypt, drowned their Army, and then sustained the two million or so nation for forty years in the desert.

The world disobeyed and has failed to teach the new generations again and again.

America too has failed to teach the Holy Bible, “the Word of God.” The most important book in the world has been outlawed to teach in public schools by Supreme Court Judges who are in direct disobedience to God.

Just like they were disobedient when they approved of Same-Sex Marriage and other abominable acts which go against God’s just laws.

Disobeying God has through the ages resulted in God finally punishing or judging individuals and nations.

God has foretold that His creation will reject his ever-lasting love, and also His plan for salvation, and that He will destroy the wicked at a time which only He knows. That time is called “The Tribulation.”

Judging by how wicked humanity has become many now believe that time is near!

Man, for his sake, must realize that our mortal life is short, and that we all have an appointment with death, and then the “judgment.” And as Jesus told Nicodemus, “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”

In other words, we cannot go to Heaven unless we have been “born again.” When a person is “born again” he/or she receives the gift of “Eternal life” from God. Then upon death angels will escort them instantly to Heaven.

THERE IS NO OTHER WAY TO HEAVEN!

Manuel Ybarra

Coalgate, Oklahoma