Management at Scotland Memorial Hospital needs to have a better handle on its personnel.

Three times in the last four months, both my wife and I have experienced extreme delays in trying to get anyone to even answer the phone at Wagram Family Practice. My wife tried four times to contact this office and each time it rang 15 to 20 times and no one answered. She finally got in her car and drove to the office.

She was unable to be seen by Dr. Manzo when she got there. The lady that has been laying out has a track record of being out of work. It isn’t fair to all the folks at the office that have to work even harder to handle the extra workload. In baseball, you are out when you get three strikes. I know that this individual has been out that much. She should be disciplined and/or have a temporary person to fill in.

We like having Dr. Manzo for a doctor, but these unnecessary delays in getting to see him are ridiculous.

On the day of the last incident, I called the switchboard at the hospital to be placed in contact with the complaint department. The lady at the switchboard put me through to Dr. Manzo’s office. They know the problem there. We were told this has been reported to human resources.

Lonnie Humphries

Laurel Hill