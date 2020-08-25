Water gun event needs to expand

We must give some serious kudos to Samier Pate and the other organizers of the annual “Guns Down Water Guns Up” community event.

On Saturday, somewhere in the area of 40 people — ranging from youth to adults — came to the former I.E. Johnson Elementary School in Laurinburg to enjoy a few hours of wet, watery fun.

Armed with water guns of all shapes and sizes, these folks enjoyed getting soaked on a warm Scotland County day. Some folks even abandoned the water-guns and took up water balloons instead.

But while those who participated thoroughly enjoyed squirting and blasting anyone and everyone they could with water, there was a higher and more substantial purpose.

“We want to reach as many youth as we can to let them know we stand with them and to let them know gun violence or any type of violence isn’t cool,” said Pate. “They always have that second option of walking away.”

We need more events like this all over the city and county. The more we can engage the youth and young adults in positive-message events, the better. And it would be nice to see law enforcement participating, as well.

Why?

Read Katelin Gandee’s story on Page 1A today. The city has a gun violence problem — just like every town, city, county and state in the country. It’s not special to here, despite the yammerings of some who are unsupportive of law enforcement and honestly clueless on solutions.

Police here are currently investigating numerous unsolved shootings and murders, and there is one common thread among most of those: there were witnesses, and they won’t talk. Therefore, there will probably be no arrest. Ever.

Some think a CrimeStoppers program is the answer, more so than offering monetary rewards. Maybe it will be. The city is getting closer to establishing one, according to Chief “Duke” Williams.

CrimeStoppers, however, won’t offer anyone any further anonymity than they would get if they called law enforcement and talked. Either way, when a shooter gets pinched, a list of names runs through their head for whom they think snitched. They might be right, they might be wrong.

If we expect someone to talk, then we should offer better protection than only anonymity. It’s as simple as that.

Once again, we applaud what Pate and the others have created. It would be even greater to see it expand and become more regular.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Strong gun laws do not prevent violence. Only good citizens prevent violence.”