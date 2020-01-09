Government retirees are worthy of a bump in pensions

Over the last 10 years, your local government retirees have received less than 1 percent in cost-of-living adjustment. Less than 1%!

Ever thought about what a local government employee does? They are the men and women who make our communities thrive by picking up your trash, policing your streets and making sure your homes are safe. They serve your community.

Most public sector retirees have given 25 to 30 years of service to your community. All public sector employees contribute from their first day on the job until retirement into their pensions. Receiving retirement is by no means “a gift.” Local government retirees sacrificed during their careers in order to receive their investments in retirement.

Our state’s public pensions have not regained fiscal strength from the Great Recession. Today, they continue to lag, leaving many retirees to choose between food or medicine, and struggling while our state’s economy flourishes.

As local government retirees, we’ve done our part. Now, it’s time for our local government to step up and do theirs.

William D. Wood

Rowland