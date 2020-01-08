Scotland Christian boys cruise past Antioch

LUMBERTON — The Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team ended its three-game losing streak with a convincing 73-29 win at Antioch Christian on Tuesday night.

Scotland Christian guard Brodie Clark posted 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the win. Three other Saints reached double figures in scoring: Lacota Locklear (18 points), Rodney Locklear (15) and Josh Williams (12).

Lacota Locklear also had eight rebounds and three steals. Rodney Locklear had five assists and four steals. Micah Dean grabbed seven rebounds and three steals.

The Saints (9-3, 7-0 CCAA) will play at Maranatha Christian on Thursday.

