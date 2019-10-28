This letter is in reference to the One Stop Voting daily tallies being printed in The Laurinburg Exchange. They have been interesting and informative readings, showing a lot of info including breakdowns by political party, district, ethnicity, and gender (come on guys — we’re letting women do most of the work once again!).

I realize that these are only local elections, but there are four choices for mayor of Laurinburg, choices for Laurinburg Districts 1 and 2, and choices to be made in our nearby municipalities. Hopefully there will be good turnouts on Election Day Nov. 5.

Let none of us forget that if we do not vote, it lessens our rights to complain afterwards. Too bad that we do not get some tiny markings to show that we voted, that lasts until the next election — could be helpful in an discussion or argument with someone over who holds what office.

We are making important individual statements when we cast our important votes; and there can be serious consequences if we do not vote. Thank you.

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg