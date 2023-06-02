To the editor:

In his May 30th editorial concerning the 2023 debt ceiling crisis, editor and radio host Rob Schofield wrote, “Most notably, the social and safety net cuts it will impose will unnecessarily increase poverty and hunger … “

Increase poverty and hunger? Why is there poverty and hunger in a nation claiming to be the greatest economy in human history? Furthermore, why is a nation claiming to be the greatest economy in human history, trillions of dollars in debt?

If millionaires and billionaires paid their fair share in taxes, rather than benefitting from tax “loopholes” and receiving corporate “bailouts,” would the United States be in debt?

Thank you for allowing me to ask.

Robert C. Currie Jr.

Laurinburg