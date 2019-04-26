Writer: Son not being treated right by prison employees

My son Jody Morrow was transferred to Lumberton Correctional. The nurse at the time wasn’t giving Jody his medicine, so I called to report her.

Now they have transferred him to Scotland Correctional and the same nurse is there. She has made it where they have taken everything Jody had — she took all his meds, both pair of glasses, headphones, wallet and the extra pillow they gave him for his acid reflux.

I called that same nurse to ask why she had taken his glasses. She said because they were broken and tapped together. I told her he could still use them.

Since he has been at Scotland, he has put in two emergency calls and they haven’t seen him. They checked his blood pressure, it was 140/100 and they still wouldnt give him his meds. He needs his blood pressure medicine, cholesterol pills, Ditropen and Neurtin. He has been on Neurtin 15 years to stop seizures — you dont just take this pill away after that many years. He has Epilepsy and it was also to help with his nurve damage.

Jody has a plate in his face and has had his rotator cuff busted because of a seizure. He is to go to the med window three times a day, which is 90 times a month and never missed one on purpose, but she knows who he is and she made sure he didnt have anything.

It will take 20 days for him to get his glasses back and they are $20 a pair.

It’s a shame how he has been treated. I’m not going to stop here, I’m going to inform the governor. My son has been mistreated many times at these prisons for no reason sometimes. I’m not saying he is perfect, but if these employees can’t treat imates right, they are in the wrong business.

Inmates stay locked up for 23 hours some days and 20 hours other days. The doctor at Lumberton said Jody wasn’t to be housed up stairs or on top bunks, yet Scotland has him housed 37 steps up. And now that they have taken all meds, he’s having severe panic attacks, he has Shingles and I feel all this could have been avoided if they had not taken his meds.

Carolyn Morrow

Young Harris, Georgia